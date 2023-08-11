The Copperas Cove Police Department will be hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event later this month.
The event will take place at Chick-Fil-A, 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd., from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 with free coffee for all who attend.
The purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to help the community and the officers interact and communicate in a easier way.
“Coffee with a Cop helps build relationships, one cup at a time, and allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment.” Cove police Lt. Krystal Baker said in an email to the Herald on Friday.
During the event there will also be Kiddo Cards offered for children ages 12 and younger. The card will include the child’s full name, date of birth, a current photo and the guardians information. “Children are abducted or go missing across our nation every day and vital information is necessary for law enforcement to start their search,” Baker said.
