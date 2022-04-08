Copperas Cove police arrested a woman last week who they accuse of endangering the life of a child while repeatedly striking another vehicle in a restaurant drive-thru lane. Police said the woman had her 9-month-old daughter in the car.
The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. April 1 in the drive-thru line of Chick-fil-A on Robert Griffin III Boulevard, police said. Police were called there in reference to a woman “causing problems and wanting to be served food despite them being closed,” an affidavit read.
The woman, identified as Jocelyn Eleanor Milite, told police a white Dodge pickup truck in front of hers in the drive-thru lane “tried to cut her off,” causing her to “accidentally” bump it. She then told police the truck “brake-checked” her, causing her to strike it multiple times, the affidavit said.
Police talked to the occupants of the white Dodge, who said Milite struck the truck from behind and struck it again multiple times after the driver confronted her, police said.
Security footage from the restaurant and witness testimony from the driver of a red Kia in the other drive-thru lane corroborated the statements of the driver of the Dodge.
Police arrested Milite and accused her of child endangerment and reckless driving.
