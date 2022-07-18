Nearly 30 housing developments are either in the design phase or construction is underway across parts of Copperas Cove that could drastically increase the city’s population.
As of June 10, the Development Services Department listed the planned, completed or projects underway. It also listed a projected addition of 9,817 dwelling units. With a projected average of 2.63 people per dwelling unit, the city’s population could increase by 25,819, but that depends, according to Development Services Director Bobby Lewis.
“These are planned residential dwelling units, which means the actual housing count could be higher or lower based on trends in the housing market and future demand within our area,” Lewis told the Herald via email in June.
The Jan. 1 estimated population for Copperas Cove was 37,255. Should all potential dwelling units be built out, the city’s population could be around 63,000 by the time all developments are complete. Should that happen, it would represent an increase of 69%, far greater than the city’s current growth rate.
Copperas Cove continues to grow at a rate of around 2%, Lewis told the Herald in June.
Ray Perryman, a renowned economist based in Waco, offered some insight into Copperas Cove’s growth.
“Copperas Cove has been experiencing growth over the past few years, linked as are other neighboring communities to Fort Hood activity and related businesses,” Perryman said via email. “The area is also in a general growth corridor in Central Texas that has been expanding.”
Lewis said the amount of housing developments expected to be completed in the next year is “truly unknown” due to a number of things.
“Also, the Fed raised interest rates again this week making this the biggest jump since the mid ‘90s,” Lewis said. “This will slow the housing market by limiting the number of qualified buyers as buyers will be priced out of the market due to income ratios.”
As of mid-June, there were more than 150 home sales listed on Zillow, ranging in price from $175,000 to $545,000. At the same time there were more than 20 listings for apartments, ranging in price from $650/month to $2,550/month.
Despite the increase in housing prices, Perryman said he anticipates much of the same in terms of the city’s development.
“Business fluctuations are inevitable, and the area is not immune to national or state challenges,” Perryman said. “However, on balance, the Copperas Cove area is likely to see a continuation of its expansionary trend over a long-term horizon.”
The more properties that are developed and occupied, the more the city gets in terms of property tax revenue — the largest revenue source for the city’s general fund.
“New properties generate additional property tax revenues, which of course is great for the City,” Lewis said. “This, along with increasing property tax appraisals, has allowed for City Council to decrease the local tax rate.”
