COPPERAS COVE — For the first time in 12 years, members of the Copperas Cove City Council are staring at a balanced budget, officials said this week.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget during a meeting Tuesday night.
Residents who look at the budget will see an estimated total of around $51.9 million of expenditures to around $50.3 million in revenues; however, Haverlah said that is still considered a “balanced budget” because the difference is caused by the use of around $1.9 million from the city’s fund balances for capital — or one-time — expenses.
The capital expenses are expected to come from the city’s general fund, which would go into the new fiscal year with a fund balance of $9.79 million. The $1.9 million would come from the fund balance, which is money the city already has.
Some of the capital expenses the city expects to make include $300,000 for a new ambulance or $94,000 for a renovation of the children’s room at the library.
Having been with the city since March 2011 and serving in various budgetary roles with the city, Haverlah said after the meeting that getting to this point has been a long and hard road.
“I have talked with city council over the last many years about the general fund operating deficit that has existed,” Haverlah told the council of one of the main budget challenges he has faced over the years.
The general fund sees most of its revenues from property and sales taxes, and it utilizes 72% of its money for salaries and benefits for city employees.
Minus the capital expenses, the proposed operating budget indicates that expected revenues and expected expenditures are close to the same. In the general fund, the city is projecting operating revenues and expenditures of the same amount: $19,629,436. Overall, including all funds, the city would look at approximately $280,000 more revenues than expenses if capital projects were excluded.
With the exception of the golf course fund, all funds — general, water & sewer, solid waste and other — are expected to have a balance that exceeds the ideal fund balance, or the amount of money it would cost to keep the city operational for three months.
Though the golf course projects more revenues than expenditures, it has operated in a deficit for the past several years. This year’s budget reports an estimated ending fund balance with a deficit of $1.15 million, although it would be an improvement from the beginning fund balance with a reported deficit of $1.21 million.
During the meeting, Haverlah briefly touched on the golf course fund and acknowledged the work Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard has done to chip away at the deficit the golf course has operated with.
Utility Rates
The proposed budget includes a couple of items that will have a direct impact on residents — namely with their utility bills. If the budget is approved in August, residents are looking at an increase on their utility bills — not from water rates but from solid waste rates.
Haverlah highlighted in the workshop that there is a proposed increase of 12.77% in the solid waste fee. In terms of dollars and cents, this would increase every residential utility bill by $2.53 from the current solid waste fee of $19.83 to the proposed solid waste fee of $22.36.
Businesses would also feel the weight of the increase. The proposed fee increase would mean businesses would pay an additional $5.28 per utility bill. If approved, the solid waste fee for business utility bills would go from $41.31 to $46.59.
Street Maintenance Fund
This year’s proposed budget includes a potential decrease of expenditures of around $550,000 in the city’s Street Maintenance Fund. The city is proposing shifting the use of an additional one-eighth of a cent of sales tax revenue from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to the Street Maintenance Fund.
In order for that to happen, however, voters will have to approve it. The measure is expected to be on the ballot on Nov. 8, Haverlah iterated several times.
To view the proposed budget in its entirety, go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/budget/budget-presentations/.
Future budget dates
With the proposed budget on the table, the City Council will now move to hearing specific items from each city department, beginning with a special workshop Tuesday. Should the council need it, special workshops for further departmental discussions could be scheduled for June 16 and/or June 21.
On June 30, the council is expected to hold a special workshop to hear requests from non-city organizations, such as the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau, the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation and Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas — to name a few. At the meeting, the council is also looking to discuss fee schedule changes.
The council is expected to discuss the new tax rate in a special workshop on July 26. Two days later, July 28, the council should hold its first of two public hearings for the proposed budget, have a public hearing on the tax increase and officially propose the tax rate.
Finally, on Aug. 9, the council is expected to approve and adopt all previously mentioned items following a second public hearing for all of them.
