The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Transfer Station is back open to the public after a temporary two-day closure.
City officials said in a news release Wednesday that the “situation has improved.”
The city had to close the transfer station to the public on Monday, Tuesday and part of Wednesday due to a delay in processing at the city’s contracted landfill in Temple.
The temporary closure also caused an overabundance in recycling materials at the transfer station. It delayed residential recycling pickup, which will resume Thursday.
Residential recycling collections for Areas 4, 6, and 7 are all scheduled for Thursday, the release said.
The transfer station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market Road 116 in Copperas Cove, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
