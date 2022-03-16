Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Warrant for other agency reported at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Griffin Drive.
Assault reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lisa Lane.
Theft reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard
Narcotics investigation reported at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Houston Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 9;59 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Arrest for unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of marijuana reported at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance reported at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Duty on striking highway reported at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market 116.
General information reported at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Highway 190.
Sexual assault reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Arrest for driving while intoxicated, no drivers license at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
Welfare check reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle.
Burglary of habitation reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South 11th Street.
Burglary of habitation reported at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Reckless damage, destruction of property reported at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention reported at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No activity reported.
LAMPASAS
Theft reported at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Arrest reported at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Theft reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Theft reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 bock of West Fourth Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Arrest for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and interfering with public duties reported at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
Assault reported at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
Arrest reported at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Noise disturbance reported at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday on Bellaire Avenue.
