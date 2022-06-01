Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 2200 block of Daisy Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 400 block of West Jasper Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Silverhill Drive.
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Discharging firearm illegally was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 Root Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for burglary of coin operated machines was reported at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A vehicle theft was reported at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An arrest for family violence, assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Harassment was reported at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Found property was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Joe Morse Drive.
An arrest for multiple warrants was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
An accident was reported at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Vernice Drive.
An arrest for theft, failure to control vehicle speed, found property was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for theft warrant was reported at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 400 block of Indian Trail Dr.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday in the in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Private Road 4060.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway.
An accident was reported at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South College Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
