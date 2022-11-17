Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4300 block of Captain Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Pershing Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ida Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Alicante Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Side Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of 40th Street.
Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
An assault was reported at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Nancy Jane Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Grace Point Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday in the area of John Haedge Drive and West Elms Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W. S. Young.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Lance Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Grider Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
A terroristic threat was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open container was reported at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Hill Street.
A welfare check was reported at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Lee Street.
An arrest for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of the elderly was reported at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Online solicitation of a minor was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sexual assault was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue C.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Graffiti was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Independence Drive and Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Seventh Street and West Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest for probation violation, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Highway Avenue.
A theft was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for warrant for failure to yield a stop was reported at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Suzanne Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for probation violations for driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
