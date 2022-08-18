Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Andover Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Estelle Avenue and Grandon Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Second Street.
Failure to identify, not a fugitive was reported at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Little Dipper Drive.
Copperas Cove
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Janelle Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An open investigation was reported at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
An arrest for giving a false report to a peace officer was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assist for surety to surrender principal was reported at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An arrest for injury to a child was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
An assault with bodily injury to a family member, welfare concern was reported at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Burglary of a habitation, theft was reported at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Avenue B.
A terroristic threat against a public servant, emergency medical detention was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Margaret Lee Street and Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of urbantke Lane and Georgetown Road.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Three reports of criminal mischief were reported at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
Publish/threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:44 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 1100 block of South Amy Lane.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Forgery was reported at 1:29 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:22 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 8:35 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported at 8:36 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lost property was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 6:26 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 11:28 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Forgery was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
Forgery was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Cedar Oaks Lane.
Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
