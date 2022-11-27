Firefighters were called to a home in the 1100 block of 27th Street in Copperas Cove Friday afternoon where they battled flames that completely destroyed the residence.
Copperas Cove Fire Department Interim Chief Gary Young confirmed that no one was injured.
According to a news release by the fire department, crews responded to the call around 5:40 p.m. Friday.
Emergency personnel went to work to try to subdue the fast-moving fire, which also spread to two automobiles that could be seen from the street.
Witnesses said there was also a motorcycle which was lost in the blaze. Although no cause has been identified by officials, one local news station said witnesses believe the fire started in the adjacent laundry room and moved through the residence.
According to Young, the home was a total loss.
In a Facebook post following the incident, Young expressed thanks to Fort Hood Fire Department, “for their help with suppression efforts on this very large fire.”
