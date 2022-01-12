COPPERAS COVE — A house that was on North Main Street in Copperas Cove is now gone, reduced to dirt lot on Friday. A fire on Jan. 2 pushed the city to demolish the house that had been the center of many complaints to the city’s Code Enforcement Department and the city’s Police Department.
Brandy Varner, the Code Compliance supervisor said the city began receiving complaints of noncompliance from the property around two years ago, which corresponds with the death of the property’s owner.
“Initially, when the case started at that property, you wouldn’t even recognize it compared to what it was when we had to remove the trash out of there,” Varner said over the phone Wednesday. “There were very minor violations, and then it just seemed to escalate over the last couple years.”
Were it not for the fire, the house would not have been demolished, since it was being occupied at the time.
“The persons that were residing there were squatting,” Varner said, adding that the city does not abate any kind of occupied property.
A squatter is someone who lives in a property that they do not have legal rights to. The properties are usually abandoned, unoccupied or foreclosed upon, according to Bigham and Associates, LLC Realtors.
Texas law gives squatters a right to a property even if they don’t own it.
“As long as the squatter isn’t served an eviction notice, they are legally allowed to live on the property and over time could gain legal ownership rights over the property,” the Bigham and Associates website said.
Another fire had been reported in September 2021 at the property.
Varner explained that between the time of the fires, the city had been working on attempting to abate the property, or to correct the violations.
She said that there are other properties in the city currently in need of abatement.
Code Enforcement has a process it must follow before reaching the abatement step, however.
After hearing of a violation, Code Enforcement begins the notification step, which involves contacting the property owner or a family member. If the violations are not brought into compliance, then Code Enforcement moves to the citation step. If the violations are not taken care of, then the city will move to abatement.
Varner explained that the time required before moving onto the next step varies by violation. She said that if a property owner incurs another violation, it can complicate the timeline.
Now that the property has been demolished, the future is unknown. Varner said that aside from issuing a lien on the property for the expenses the city incurred from abatement and demolition, the city will not be able to do anything since the property will remain privately-owned.
