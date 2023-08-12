Copperas Cove resident Martha H. Jackson was reinstated as the Central Texas District representative for the 18th Texas Silver-Haired Legislature (TSHL) on June 30 in Austin.
The TSHL is a non-partisan body created by the 69 Texas Legislature with the adoption of SCR 37 on April 3, 1985.
(1) comment
Another shabby, shoddy, moola thieving scam.
