A Copperas Cove resident was bitten by a bat last week that later tested positive for rabies, Cove officials announced on Monday.
The person was able to kill the bat after being bitten, and they proceeded to a local hospital for appropriate treatment, according to the Copperas Cove Animal Control.
The resident was bitten by a bat and exposed to rabies Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road. The person took the bat with them to the hospital.
The person was later released from the hospital, Cove police said.
“We cannot comment on any of the treatments as that information was not provided to us and it is protected medical information,” Cove police Lt. Krystal Baker said in an email to the Herald.
Copperas Cove Animal Control received the bat, and on Thursday, sent the bat to the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin for testing. Friday, On Copperas Cove Animal Control received notification from the Texas Department of Health that the bat was indeed infected with rabies.
Any resident who believes they, or their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a bat or another wild animal in this area should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at 254-547-5584. After hours, contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to, fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity and/or coma. Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at the site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.
Residents are warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals, Cove officials said in a news release. Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans, not leaving pet food outside, etc.
Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact animal control immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.