Rabies

Copperas Cove Animal Control reported that a bat discovered in the city has tested positive for rabies last week.

A Copperas Cove resident was bitten by a bat last week that later tested positive for rabies, Cove officials announced on Monday.

The person was able to kill the bat after being bitten, and they proceeded to a local hospital for appropriate treatment, according to the Copperas Cove Animal Control.

