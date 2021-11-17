A Copperas Cove resident will be on the ballot at the Republican primary on March 1 for the position of Coryell County Judge.
Joey Acfalle recently filed for the position.
Acfalle, 52, is a retired soldier, a member of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation board, a member of the Coryell County Appraisal Review Board, a member of Knights of Columbus and a chairman/coordinator for the National Organization of Chamorro Veterans in America, Texas Chapter.
Filing for all county, state and federal races is open through Dec. 13.
