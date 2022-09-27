As part of a drainage master plan update, Copperas Cove residents are asked to participate in a survey to help identify problem areas in the city.
“The Public Works Department is requesting citizen feedback regarding any drainage area concerns to include creek and stream flooding, drainage ditch issues, street flood and street ponding,” the city said in a news release Sunday.
City officials said collected data will help the city update its current drainage master plan and allocate funds to solve drainage issues.
On Aug. 2, the Copperas Cove City Council agreed to allow the city to pay $198,810 to enter into contract with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc., a national firm based originally out of Houston, to complete the study.
Recently, the firm conducted the city’s pavement condition index study, which the city received the results for in January.
The survey will remain open through Oct. 9, and it takes approximately five to seven minutes to complete, the city said.
