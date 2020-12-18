Smiles and joy filled the air inside the Copperas Cove Civic Center last Saturday morning, as the local community gathered to have breakfast with Santa. It was the second time that the Cove Parks and Recreation Department has put on this event.
The event was also a coordinated effort with the Copperas Cove Youth Advisory Council, which is a group of high school students that get together and plan events for the Copperas Cove community.
Members of the rotary club donated their time and cooked all of the food for the event. The money that is raised for this event goes back to the Youth Advisory Council, so they can put this event on next year.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful donated all of the arts and crafts.
Caycee Hauck, the recreation superintendent with the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department, will have worked for the department for 11 years in January.
“This is the second time that we have put on this event for the community. In order for us to have this event and not cancel it, we needed to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing,” Hauck said. “We needed a good place like the civic center where kids and their families could come and enjoy a nice breakfast and visit with Santa, while staying safe.”
Ashley and Jonathan Wilson brought their two children, Everly and Blaire — who is 3 months old — to the Breakfast with Santa event.
“It means a lot, especially with many of the family events in the community being canceled due to COVID-19,” Ashley Wilson said. “The kids need this event, and it is was a wonderful time. Everly wants a JoJo Siwa Doll for Christmas.”
Kaci McPherson brought her kids Hannah and Silas to see with Santa.
“We came out, because we wanted to have Christmas fun and do something that was normal,” Kaci McPherson said. “I think that they did a great job with this event by having different activities for the kids but still keeping it safe. Hannah wants a doll for Christmas, and Silas wants a Paw Patrol item from the show.”
C.J. Sowell was Santa for the event.
“Well, it is some of my friends that I get to see every year, and some of them can’t with some of the regular events being canceled due to COVID-19,” Sowell said. “I am glad I was able to be for my friends at this event and give them a little Christmas spirit.”
