COPPERAS COVE — Around 300 participants were at Copperas Cove City Park to participate in the city’s fourth annual 5-kilometer run, part of the Cen-Tex Race Series Saturday morning. The run was paired with the city’s 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge into the city pool, and around 50 people jumped into the pool during the cold morning.
Alex Wilson is a 21-year-old Copperas Cove resident who participated in the 5K and finished with a time of 24 minutes.
“It was definitely very cold, but waking up on a Saturday morning there’s nothing better than just going out for a run, get your workout done for the day,” Wilson said. “I think run, walk, whatever, doing some sort of race or something like this is always really good for your health and it’s also really fun, too … It’s great to see our community come out and participate together.”
John Gallen is a Copperas Cove resident who has participated in the Polar Bear Plunge every year since it began.
“It’s ballooned into a nice community event,” Gallen said. “What really added to it was the 5k run, it’s brought a lot more people in.”
Gallen said he has seen cold weather with snow flurries during the plunge as well as 60 degrees and sunshine in his time doing the plunge.
At the time of the plunge, temperatures were in the upper 40s.
After the plunge, Gallen talked about how he felt.
“Cold,” Gallen said. “Great turnout today for the 20th.”
He said the plunge this year was warmer than normal and the water was “not that bad.”
The event also featured a belly flop contest and a treading water contest after the plunge.
