Beginning Monday and going through Friday of next week (Nov. 5), the public is invited to visit the Copperas Cove Municipal Court building to meet the staff and check out material that will be on display.
Anyone interested can visit the court at 602 S. Main St. between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., city officials said in a news release Friday.
Next week is Municipal Court Week, and the city of Copperas Cove will recognize its municipal judges, prosecutors, court administrators, court clerks, bailiffs and warrant officers, the release said.
