COPPERAS COVE — Saturday’s rains did not stop The Refuge Corporation of Copperas Cove from holding its monthly Refuge Mobile Food Pantry.
Vehciles lined up, many of which arrived more than an hour before the 9 a.m. start time, in the parking lot of the Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove.
Many of the people in line remarked at how much of a blessing the mobile pantry is.
Cove residents and friends Tomasa Steans, Donna Stepan and Sharon Foster were second in line.
“It’s a very big blessing that they open up their hearts to help us, as far as the community of Copperas Cove,” Steans said. “Because there is a lot of suffering going on with some of the seniors that are not able to buy food.”
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry is an event that happens on the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. People can follow the food pantry on Facebook for notifications of where the upcoming events will be, as the location can vary from month to month.
Stepan and Foster went to the mobile pantry in Copperas Cove before Thanksgiving, and Stepan said they wanted to get there early, because the line began to spill out onto Business Highway 190 that day.
Stepan also commented on how just a little bit helps.
“It’s great, because there’s a lot of people that are jobless and homeless, and can’t get no food,” Stepan said as they waited for it to begin. “So, when you do come, at least you’re getting something to eat.”
Normally, each family receives between 50 to 60 pounds of food, such as fresh produce, meats, dairy products and bread.
