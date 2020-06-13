COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of people volunteered to clean up trash in their Copperas Cove neighborhoods Saturday as part of the first clean up even held by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
KCCB provided bags, orange vests and trash pickup equipment to the volunteers, who were asked to bring their collected trash to central locations to be tracked and collected. KCCB Executive Director Roxanne Achmad-Flores said she was pleased that the event drew some new faces to help clean up the city.
Another event allowing volunteers to keep their social distance while cleaning up the city will be scheduled soon, according to Achmad-Flores.
