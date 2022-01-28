The Copperas Cove City Council may have to triple the current $1.7 million it spends every year on roads if it wants to keep street repair costs from growing faster than taxpayers can fix.
In a city workshop at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen Friday morning, Cove city staff and council members heard from Project Manager Hossein Roshani of Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. about the condition of Cove’s city streets.
Apparently Roshani and the company drove every mile of Cove’s streets to prepare Friday’s report. The report said on a pavement condition index (PCI) scale of zero as the worst road condition to 100 as the best condition, more than half of the city’s 153.92 center-line miles of road are in the poor or failed category falling below a score of 55. Approximately 34.6% of Cove’s roads were in the poor category between a score of 41 to 55 while 16.8% were in the failed category between a score of zero and 40.
The company’s report says about 32.2% of Cove’s streets get a passing grade higher than 71 — which Roshani said is a sweet spot where roads are cheapest to maintain — with 19.5% falling in the good category between 71 and 85 and 12.8% falling in the excellent category between 86 and 100. About 16% of Cove’s roads fell in the fair category between 56-70. LAN’s average PCI score of the entire Cove road network was about a 60.
As he presented several charts and maps making use of all the data the company had gathered, Roshani said certain areas of Cove had better streets than others.
“You can see the north side has a good pavement condition, but in the center — the majority of the pavements are not good or failed,” Roshani said.
If Cove were to undertake a complete overhaul of its road system to bring each and every road up to excellent condition, the price tag would be tens-of-millions of dollars.
“This is the overall cost of repair for the whole network — $52 million,” Roshani said. “This number is just for data purposes. Even if the city had this in their budget, we don’t recommend the city spending this much money because it will take the overall PCI of the network to 97, which is not cost effective. The goal should be something around 70.”
Roshani gave the Copperas Cove City Council several budget scenarios based on an increased street repair and maintenance regiment over the next five years – with the worst roads getting the most money.
“With the condition of your overall network at 60, as you can see here it would cost about $4.6 million per year to achieve a PCI of 65 in five years,” Roshani said.
The company’s project manager hinted it would take some time to get Cove’s roads up to par.
“I wanted to run a scenario where Copperas Cove might achieve a PCI of 70 in five years, but that’s not really possible,” Roshani said.
Just to maintain Cove’s current average PCI of 60 over the next five years, Roshani said the city will need to spend about $3.6 million more per year. If Cove does nothing and keeps its budget the same at about $1.7 million per year, its average PCI score would fall almost 10 points over the next five years.
“By the end of 2026, the PCI will be something around 51 or 52,” Roshani said of Cove’s current street budget.
Roshani’s report concludes that while the Copperas Cove Public Works Department applies street rehabilitation methods correctly, the number of projects dependent on Cove’s street budget are “not sufficient to improve or maintain the current condition of the network.”
Copperas Cove Public Works Director Scott Osborn said the city’s street department is fighting a losing battle without additional funding.
“We need to do more to just keep level,” Osborn told Cove’s Council. “Based on the resources we have, we are losing the battle.”
The Herald asked Osborn if there were any sources of state or federal funding that Cove could use to improve roads, but Osborn said such funding was “rare.”
Once the council began to deliberate, it was clear they were moving in the direction of charging some kind of fee to taxpayers to help pay for any increased budget.
“I think there should be a transportation fee,” said Place 2 Councilman Fred Chavez. “…I think we should get that funding up. It’s important to our citizens.”
Cove’s Place 4 Councilman Jay Manning wanted to keep Cove’s PCI below 70 at first.
“I definitely think we need to move toward 65 in five years,” Manning said. “But, if we try to hit 70 the numbers may go beyond and we may get discouraged.”
Roshani pointed out to council that Cove’s current PCI of 60 will continue to fall at a rate of about 3.5% per year. But if Cove’s PCI score were higher, it might only fall about 1% per year, thereby reducing the cost to maintain the network over time once the network is repaired.
“I still don’t know where we are going to get the money,” lamented Place 7 Councilman Jack Smith.
Mayor Dan Yancey eventually secured a consensus that city staff would use the tools and data given them by LAN to explore the cost and timeliness of raising Cove’s CPI score to 70.
“Lets try and put it together at 70 PCI and how much it would cost to do that,” Yancey said. “…Over whatever period of time it would be fiscally prudent to do that.”
Despite the stark conclusions of Friday’s report, Osborn said the city has made great strides in the last few years to fix the lack of infrastructure investment inside Copperas Cove.
“It had largely been — for lack of better word — neglected over the decades,” Osborn said. “…flash forward to today, we are getting projects out.”
Osborn and his department plan to use Roshani’s data going forward.
“This tool will give our team the ability to really manage this asset rather than kind of guess at it which was kind of what was going on in the past,” Osborn said.
The report is the first PCI study of its kind done in the city by LAN after council approved a consulting contract with the firm worth $148,551 in February 2021. The meeting was held at A&M-Central Texas as part of a retreat for the Cove City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.