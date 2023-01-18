COPPERAS COVE — More than a dozen dogs and their owners showed up for the grand opening of the first dog park in the city of Copperas Cove.
Copperas Cove resident Janaye Murphy brought her 1-year-old Yorkshire terrier, named Kami, to the dog park.
“It feels very nice,” Murphy said as Kami panted at her feet. “I think she’ll get a lot of energy out. This will be nice for her so she can meet new puppies.”
A dog park has been a “want” for residents in the community since 2015, according to Mayor Dan Yancey.
Spearheaded by Emily Kimball, one of the titleholders for the former Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, the plan gained traction as she and program director Wendy Sledd sought partnership from Raising Cane’s, a chicken finger chain named in honor of founder Todd Graves’ dog.
Between the program and the Youth Advisory Council, a total of $14,100 was raised for the park.
Last year, the city announced the partnership with Raising Cane’s, which donated $50,000 for the construction of the park.
“We always look at a place to fill the void — fill the gap — outside of traditional partnerships that exist, and supporting pets is a big thing for us. They are our kids in many ways; they bring joy to our hearts,” said Tommy Van Wolfe, divisional leader of restaurants. “Our hope with this dog park is it brings joy to this community that we love so dearly.”
The dog park, inside the Copperas Cove City Park at 1206 W. Avenue B, will follow the park’s public hours of 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
