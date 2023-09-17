COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of area residents enjoyed a hearty breakfast of pancakes, eggs and bacon — all in the name of a fundraiser — at Applebee’s in Copperas Cove.
The Cen-Tex Exchange Club, the newest such club in Copperas Cove, hosted the Saturday morning event.
“We need the fundraisers because our biggest push through (the) national Exchange is the prevention of child abuse, and that’s what this money that we’re raising is for,” said Sharon Tabor, president of the newest club, which meets in the evening. “We’ll give it to different organizations that do great things for the kids around here, so the money we raise will 100% go back into the community.”
Sheila Timmons, executive director of Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans, said supporting such a cause is vital.
“The problem is so many times it’s going on we don’t even know it,” she said as she finished her breakfast. “It’s right in front of us and we don’t see the signs. So the fact that they’re making it so everybody notices the signs and supporting the people (who) are trying to control it, it is a big task — but they seem to be doing a great job.”
Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans as an organization is a member of the Cen-Tex Exchange Club.
Saturday’s fundraiser breakfast drew the attention of Kevin Barker, who is the vice president for Region 5 on the board for the National Exchange Club.
Region 5 of the board covers Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.
Barker said a lot of child abuse cases stem from parents showing adverse reactions to stressful situations, which is what prevention aims to correct.
“The most important thing for that prevention is it’s cyclical,” he said Saturday morning. “If it starts in a family, oftentimes if you don’t intervene and you don’t stop that cycle, it continues into the next generation and next generation.
“So, our focus is how do we stop that, how do we support the programs that are going to do that and then how do we get people to shift that focus? A lot of it is teaching them better parenting skills and how to parent their children. When they’re in a stressful situation, they’re going to revert back to the parenting skills they had the most experience with.”
Also Saturday, the Stars & Stripes Exchange Club of Killeen held a 9-pin bowling tournament at Bowlerama in Killeen. That Exchange club also raised money to support child abuse support, prevention and awareness.
