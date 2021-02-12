An event to raise money for Copperas Cove ISD’s special education department has been postponed due to the weather.
Originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12, the event has been moved by a week and will now take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer will host the fundraiser to benefit the Copperas Cove ISD special education department to purchase sensory classroom equipment.
Tickets are still available for $10 and can be purchased at EventBrite. Occupancy for the event is limited to 100 people.
The event offers not only more than a dozen different chocolate delights, the event also offers faux champagne and an opportunity to stroll with your sweetheart through works of art created by Copperas Cove ISD’s special education students.
