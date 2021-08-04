Stuff the Bus 2.JPG

Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer accepts a donation from Liz Calahan during Copperas Cove ISD’s sixth annual Stuff the Bus event in 2020. The event raised more than $20,000 in school supplies.

 Herald | File

After a cancellation by Walmart, the annual Stuff the Bus event to benefit Copperas Cove students will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the district’s Service and Training Center, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.

Initially, the event was planned to be held all weekend at the Copperas Cove Walmart.

The Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau will be at the Main Street building Friday to take donations.

Despite the cancellation, Walmart is donating $1,000 to the district to purchase supplies, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said via email Monday.

After the event Friday, the supplies will be distributed to the campuses.

Those who cannot donate physical supplies but would like to donate money can do so at https://bit.ly/STBCC21.

