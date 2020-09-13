Due to a lack of opposing candidates, the Copperas Cove ISD board of trustees may cancel the Nov. 3 election and declare each unopposed candidate as elected to the position.
Two seats were up for election this year.
If approved by the board, Karen Harrison will keep her seat on the board, and John Gallen will take the place of Jim Copeland, who decided not to run.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the board will hear a request by the district for the purchase of items greater than $25,000.
The district is requesting to purchase insurance policies totaling $679,177, which has already been budgeted.
That total represents property and casualty liability insurance in the amount of $462,329, workers compensation insurance in the amount of $73,719 and unemployment compensation insurance in the amount of $143,129.
The district is also requesting $52,141.56 of budgeted funds to go to Integrated Systems Corporation for Skyward software hosting.
Skyward is the online enrollment portal for the district.
The school board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Zoom by going to the district’s website at https://www.ccisd.com/145390_2.
Those wishing to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Monica Hall, secretary of the superintendent, at hallm@ccisd.com.
Comments submitted and received by 6:30 p.m. Tuesday will be available to the board for review and consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.