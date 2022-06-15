COPPERAS COVE — In a show of appreciation for the leadership of Copperas Cove Independent School District Superintendent Joe Burns, the district’s board of trustees modified his contract with a 3% pay raise that all other employees received last month. The board unanimously voted in favor to affirm his raise during Tuesday’s monthly school board meeting.
Though Burns has repeatedly said — this year and in years past — that he’d prefer not to have a pay raise, the board has insisted he take one, and the board president stood by her stance after the meeting.
“There was not a board member who did not believe he deserved a raise just like everyone else,” said Joan Manning, the board’s president, after the meeting.
Manning said part of the basis for Burns being deserving of a pay raise is because he provides great leadership and innovative ideas.
Last month, the board — at the request of Burns — approved a large shift in the district’s teacher pay scale that will now reward teachers with more than 20 years of experience with a $73,000 salary. In one motion, the board also approved a 3% raise for all other employees based on the midpoint of their wages/salaries.
“If we hadn’t had the leadership to do what we did last month with our pay raises, you know, it wouldn’t have happened. Because it hadn’t happened for that many years that I’ve been on the board,” said Manning, who has been on the board for 26 years.
Manning said the governing body’s stance kind of stems from when Burns was hired 10 years ago.
“Part of his contingent on coming was that he would not take a pay raise for the first three years,” Manning said of Burns’ self-imposed probationary period of sorts. “We agreed to that, but we said after that, you will get the raises that everyone else gets and with no questions asked, no arguments.”
That said, Manning conceded that Burns is known to try to continually drop subtle, yet not-so-subtle, hints about not desiring a raise, including last week.
“We always have an agenda meeting the week before (a board meeting), and he said, ‘I’ve got one more thing I want to talk to you about,’” Manning said. “And I said, ‘OK.’ And he said, ‘Um, you know, we’re talking about the budget and everything, I know a way that we can save some money.’ And I’m like, ‘OK?’ ‘I just won’t take a raise this year.’ I said, ‘Oh, no, that’s not very much, and we’re not doing that.’”
Burns’ 3% raise equates to a total of $5,665, which will bring his new annual salary to $194,505.
Burns is under contract with the district through June 30, 2027.
Other actions
During the meeting, the board also approved several other items, including:
Allowing the district to renew its contracts with its three legal firms
Approving a collaboration agreement between the district and Indiana Wesleyan University for aspiring teachers to work as classroom aides and get their education degree while working for CCISD
Allowing the district to renew its agreements with Central Texas College in Killeen and the University of Texas in Austin to provide dual-credit courses
Approve the construction of a new career and technical education building on the campus of the high school
