With planned renovations of three elementary schools in Copperas Cove, the Cove school district must pay to remove asbestos materials from the buildings.
Asbestos abatement will take place at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, Martin Walker Elementary and Hettie Halstead Elementary.
The school board approved Superintendent Joe Burns to enter into contract with Building Abatement Demolition, based out of Liberty Hill, to conduct the abatement at Mae Stevens. The abatement is estimated to cost just under $111,000.
Burns explained to the board that the contractor has done work for the district in the past.
The board also approved Burns to move forward in securing competitive sealed proposals for the abatement projects at Martin Walker and Halstead.
“When you get into these older elementary schools or older campuses, one of the things we run into is asbestos,” Burns told the board. “Asbestos can really only be abated in the summer, because we don’t want to have people there.”
Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Support Richard Kirkpatrick went into more detail after the meeting the kind of measures Building Abatement Demolition will take during the Mae Stevens abatement project.
“When they come in and do it, they set up complete containment around it — plastic sheeting,” Kirkpatrick said. “They set up big ventilators. They have to have negative pressure in the room to make sure none of the particles are spilling outside. They take constant air pressure or air tests. So it’s a complex process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.