Noticing a recent trend of neighboring school districts approving one-time incentive pay bonuses to their employees, Joe Burns, the Copperas Cove ISD superintendent, is prepared to request the Cove school board do the same thing during Tuesday’s meeting.
The amount of the proposed incentive will be disclosed to the board of trustees during Monday’s workshop meeting.
“TASB reported this week, that the majority of Texas school districts are now offering retention incentives during the month of December to retain staff,” the staff report on the board’s agenda said.
Just this past Tuesday, Killeen ISD approved a one-time incentive for those hired before Dec. 7 and who remain on staff until May 27, 2022. Qualifying employees would receive a one-time payment of $1,000 for full-time employees or $500 for part-time employees.
In addition, Killeen ISD’s school board unanimously approved a recruitment incentive in which current KISD employees could earn thousands of dollars for recruiting qualified teachers to the district.
Also during the Cove ISD school board meeting, trustees are expected to approve the district to begin making preparations for securing a contract for asbestos abatement at Martin Walker and Hettie Halstead elementary schools.
The abatement package is the second phase of asbestos abatement for both campuses, according to the staff report on the agenda.
School officials expect the abatement at Martin Walker Elementary to occur in May and the Hettie Halstead abatement to occur in June.
The district is expected to advertise the project for bid proposals in February and should bring a contract ready for the board’s approval in March or April.
The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
