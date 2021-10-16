Toward the end of its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees is expected to hear and consider a heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at several buildings.
The board is expected to approve the proposal for professional services in the amount of $210,700 to O’Connell Robertson, which will conduct design development, contract documents, construction administration and commissioning services for the proposed project.
All HVAC units the district is proposing to replace are at least 20 years old. They are located at Copperas Cove High School, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, Martin Walker Elementary, Copperas Cove Junior High School, the Support Services building and the Child Nutrition Services building.
If approved, the project is expected to cost $2.45 million. The district is expected to bring a contract to the board in November for approval.
This summer, the district contracted for HVAC replacements at Copperas Cove High School, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy and Clements/Parsons Elementary for a total cost of around $3.4 million.
Other agenda items
Also during the meeting, the board is expected to:
- Consider and take action on a Master Service Agreement with Renaissance Institute for Technology Support in the amount of $122,160.
- Consider and take action on a waiver for homebound instruction.
The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
