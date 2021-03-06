The Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees will consider a number of topics, including a revision of the 2020-2021 school calendar to account for the days lost to inclement weather Feb. 16-19, during its upcoming meeting on Tuesday.
To do this, the district is considering a change to the start of the fifth grading period, which must be on an instructional day.
The district is proposing that the fifth grading period go from Feb. 22 through April 9. On the original calendar approved by the board in January 2020, the grading period was scheduled to run from Feb. 16 to April 1.
On the original calendar, the sixth grading period was planned for seven weeks, so the district is proposing to shorten it by one week and have it begin April 12.
These proposals will allow the district to release students for the summer on May 27 as planned.
Wage payments
The board will also hear a proposal by the district to continue wage payments to all idled employees — contractual and noncontractual, salaried and non-salaried — during the district’s emergency closure due to Winter Storm Uri.
Some essential employees, such as maintenance and custodial staff, were called into work during that week.
“As a result of these activities, the district is seeking the approval of a resolution continuing wage payments to idled employees for the dates identified,” the district said in its boardbook for the meeting.
The district is also looking to compensate the essential employees for their time worked during the storm in the total amount of $29,441.71.
Recognition
Also on the agenda, the board will consider submitting Superintendent Joe Burns for consideration as the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year.
Burns won the recognition in 2007 when he was superintendent of the Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District.
Prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the board will discuss all agenda items during a workshop at noon on Monday.
In-person attendance is very limited. Those wishing to watch the meetings virtually can do so via Zoom. A link to view the meetings on Zoom is available on the district’s website at https://www.ccisd.com/145390_2.
