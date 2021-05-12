COPPERAS COVE — To mask or not to mask? That is the question — or option — now facing parents of Copperas Cove ISD students, as well as faculty and staff, heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
In a unanimous vote, 7-0, the Copperas Cove ISD board of trustees approved a request by Superintendent Joe Burns to repeal the district’s mask mandate, effective July 1.
Trustee Jeff Gorres vocally cast his vote via telephone as he was unable to be at the meeting in person.
Another trustee, Dr. Karen Harrison, gave a doctor’s perspective as to why she voted in favor of repealing the mandate.
“As a clinician in our community, we see our virus reports with less and less cases; we’re seeing less and less positives,” Harrison said. “More and more people are getting vaccinated. So I think that by the time we get through summer, by July, I think we can take our masks off.”
Harrison, an internal medicine specialist at the Baylor Scott & White clinic in Copperas Cove, said she hopes faculty and students will use the summer to get a vaccine.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that the Pfizer vaccine is now available to children ages 12 and up.
Anyone age 16 and up have been eligible for the vaccine for over a month. Copperas Cove ISD has held vaccine clinics for its faculty, its students 16 and up, and it has hosted multiple vaccine clinics for the community.
Along with Harrison, Burns also hopes the faculty and students use the time to get vaccinated.
“We constantly watch Health and Human Services counts for those folks who have had the vaccine in the 76522 zip code,” Burns said. “We look at the numbers of people who have tested positive for COVID ... and then we look at the number of students that we have and the number of people we have in our community.”
Burns added that the reason the school district has kept the masks in place for this long is because as many as around 70% of the teachers wanted the mask mandate.
“If faculty don’t come to work because we don’t have a mask requirement, we can’t serve kids,” he said.
Burns also said after the meeting that all classes in 2021-2022 will be in-person. Virtual learning will not be offered.
Pay Raises
The school board also approved pay raises for employees and raised the starting salary for new teachers.
All pay raises will take effect at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
The starting salary for new teachers with zero years of experience will now be $50,000, an increase from $47,500.
All current teachers will see an increase of at least $1,650 per year.
The starting pay increase will include instructional aides who will have a higher starting pay based on experience, and starting pay for bus drivers will also increase to $14.56 per hour.
All other employees will get a 3% increase off of the midpoint salary for their position.
The midpoint salary is the middle of the minimum and maximum of the salary range.
For example, if an employee has a salary range of $40,000 to $60,000, the midpoint would be $50,000. A 3% pay raise from the $50,000 midpoint would result in a raise of $1,500.
District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the Texas Association of School Boards sets the salary range for all positions, except for teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors.
A pay raise on the midpoint ensures that all employees in that position receive the same amount of increase, Sledd said.
“We review pay for employees annually and then we bring a recommendation every two years to look at pay for staff,” Burns told the board. “The market for employees continues to increase and we continue to take recommendations from the Texas Association of School Boards.”
Burns, who will not receive a raise with the rest of the employees, said the total of pay raises will cost the district around $2.4 million.
In order for Burns to receive a raise, it needs to be approved by the school board in an agenda item during a school board meeting.
