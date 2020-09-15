The Copperas Cove school board will have a new trustee on Nov. 9.
After accepting the certification of candidates for the upcoming election, the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees voted Tuesday to cancel the election since neither candidate will be opposed.
John Gallen will claim a seat on the board after two previously unsuccessful attempts. He will take the place of Jim Copeland, who decided to forego seeking another term.
Gallen is no stranger to school board and city council elections in Copperas Cove.
In his two most recent attempts for a seat on the school board, he lost by seven votes to Copeland in 2017 for the Place 6 seat, and in 2018, he lost by 241 votes in a run for Inez Faison’s Place 1 seat.
Retaining her seat on the board will be Karen Harrison.
Trustees on the board serve three year terms.
The board made quick work of the agenda items Tuesday, voting unanimously on all action items.
Items included the purchase of district insurance plans from TASB Insurance Cooperative in the amount of $679,177, entering a scope of services agreement with Lockwood, Andrew & Newman, Inc. for a drainage study at Copperas Cove High School in the amount of $43,490, approving an interlocal government agreement to share facilities with the city of Copperas Cove and approval of the Coryell County Appraisal District’s request for the purchase of a property in Copperas Cove.
