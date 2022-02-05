In a public hearing before the regular school board meeting, the Copperas Cove ISD school board is expected to hear the annual Texas Academic Performance Report, or TAPR.
The TAPR is put together by the Texas Education Agency for every school district in the state. It includes information on the performance of students by comparing the 2021 STAAR scores to the 2019 STAAR scores.
The STAAR was canceled for 2020.
Normally, the school district would receive a letter grade for its performance, but there will be none issued this year because 2021 was declared a state of disaster, according to the staff report.
Tuesday’s report will also show the district’s special education determination status. This year, the Copperas Cove ISD received a “Needs Assistance” status for special education.
Finally, the report also compiles demographic information of the student population, including languages spoken and graduation rates.
During the regular meeting, the school board is also expected to take action on the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
According to the proposed calendar, school would begin Aug. 16 and go until May 25, 2023.
It would include five student holidays and a bad-weather make-up day on Feb. 20, 2023.
Thanksgiving break would run Nov. 21-25, Christmas from Dec. 19-Jan. 3, 2023, and Spring Break from March 13-17, 2023.
The public hearing for the TAPR report will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Both meetings will take place in the board room of the district’s main offices, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
