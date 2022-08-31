Reports of a student with a “written list” allegedly “threatening harm” last week were determined to be unsubstantiated, school officials at S.C. Lee Junior High School said in a letter to parents Monday.
Brian Jost, the school’s principal, sent the letter to parents to alert them the report was investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department and campus officials.
