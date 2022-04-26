COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center has been temporarily closed until further notice due to water damage as a result of an overnight broken water line. Staff noticed the damage Tuesday morning and notified seniors who had arrived at the center. City officials, including the Cove Parks & Recreation Department, are working through the processes of documenting, cleaning, and reporting the damages to the city’s insurance provider.
The city apologized for any inconveniences this may cause residents.
Specific questions or concerns can be directed to Parks and Recreation at 254-542-2719.
