COPPERAS COVE — Around three dozen senior citizens in Copperas Cove were all smiles as they made their way into the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center on Wednesday morning. The center reopened for the second time this year after an unfortunate, unplanned event.
Greeting the seniors as they walked in was new Community Outreach Specialist Robbie Willey, who started in the position May 9.
“It was very nerve-racking but very exciting when I opened the doors,” Willey said Wednesday.
Beginning Thursday, the Senior Activity Center will resume normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Since starting, Willey and two other seniors of the center worked to get it back open after a water line break flooded the front room.
As she introduced herself, Willey passed out membership forms for all the seniors so she can get to know them better.
“I want to just learn everybody’s name by face,” Willey said. “A lot of them have ailments or disabilities, and I want to make sure I know what they are myself.”
Among those who came to the center for its reopening Wednesday were 68-year-old Mary Hanson and 71-year-old Elaine Rocholl — both new members.
“I got an email saying they were reopening it, I got really excited because I’d like to see this place succeed,” Hanson said.
A Copperas Cove resident for about seven years, Hanson said it would be closer to home and not as far of a commute.
Hanson said she has tried to come to the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center before but did not have luck with finding it occupied, so she has volunteered at the former Bob Gilmore Senior Center in Killeen and the Lions Club Park Senior Center.
In the past four months, Hanson has also been taking Rocholl to the Killeen center. Rocholl recently moved to Copperas Cove from Austin.
Rocholl, who goes with Hanson every Thursday to Killeen, said she was pleased to see the Copperas Cove center reopen.
“It’s great,” she said. “There are no strangers, only people I haven’t met yet — friends.”
Rocholl said she is used to being part of a thriving center and missed being involved.
“We had a very active community center where I lived — it had an activities director,” Rocholl said. “I used to host karaoke once a week and I called bingo. And I missed the involvement.”
Both Hanson and Rocholl had a myriad of ideas for activities, such as reaching out to community merchants to be involved in the senior center, hosting fellowship groups, having weekly or monthly events to welcome new members or partnering with the Copperas Cove Public Library to begin a book club.
“The more we provide, the more we’re going to get attendance, the more activities we do, and so the more people will come,” she said.
In all, Hanson said she would also like to see the city council invest more into the senior center.
Earlier in the year, the center closed abruptly after the sudden departure of the former community outreach specialist. It was closed for nearly a month and had only been open on modified hours for a couple of weeks before the water line break occurred.
The city had breakfast catered from a local restaurant to mark the occasion Wednesday morning.
Other guests for the reopening included Mayor Dan Yancey, Mayor Pro Tem Fred Chavez, Councilwomen Dianne Campbell and Vonya Hart, City Manager Ryan Haverlah, Public Relations Director Kevin Keller, Police Chief Eddie Wilson and Police Community Services Lt. Krystal Baker.
