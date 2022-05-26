After being closed for a month for the second time this year, the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center is set to reopen. The city will celebrate the occasion at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The senior center closed April 26 due to water damage from a broken water pipe, city officials said in a news release. It had only been reopened for approximately two weeks after being closed due to the departure of the city’s community outreach specialist.
At the opening of the senior center on Wednesday, the city will introduce its new community outreach specialist, Robbie Willey.
As such, the center at 1012 North Drive, Suite 5, will resume normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning on June 2, city officials said.
Breakfast will be served at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.