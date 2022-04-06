A day after nearly half a dozen senior citizens addressed the Copperas Cove City Council Tuesday evening, Cove city officials announced the shuttered Senior Activity Center will reopen Thursday. It has been closed since March 8 when the city announced the employee running the center was no longer employed with the city.
City officials did not comment on the nature of her departure.
The Senior Activity Center, 1012 North Drive, Suite 5, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, city officials said in a news release Wednesday.
The sudden closure had sent the senior citizens scrambling to find a place to meet. Many seniors expressed displeasure to the Herald with the city’s decision to shutter the center.
A number of seniors addressed the Copperas Cove City Council on March 15, and many returned at Tuesday’s meeting.
One senior citizen said the closure made him and his peers feel like “vagabonds.”
Others also spoke with emotion when they addressed the council, including Marie Hull, 80, who spoke bluntly about what it would mean to the seniors if the center reopened.
“We would just like to be able to go back to the center and be with all our friends and enjoy ourselves — what years we have left,” Hull said.
The city posted the opening for Community Outreach Specialist, the full-time employment position responsible for day-to-day operations of the senior center, on March 16. The position remains vacant, city officials said in a news release.
The Parks and Recreation Department will staff the facility with one of its other employees, city spokesman Kevin Keller said Wednesday.
Those seeking the position can find it on the city’s website at https://copperascove.applicantpro.com/jobs/2279326.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.