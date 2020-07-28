The coronavirus has temporarily changed the landscape of athletics across the country, and it nearly prevented a Copperas Cove High School girl’s soccer player from continuing her playing career into the college level.
Haven Stevenson was recently invited to be part of the soccer team at Angelo State University in San Angelo after her workout was postponed from April to July due to the virus.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Stevenson said by phone on Tuesday. “It’s what I’ve been waiting for since April.”
At the time the virus shut things down, Stevenson said she had just finished talking with Angelo State about a position on its soccer team.
“It was a lot different than I would’ve expected,” she said of the process.
Stevenson acknowledged that being a late recruit means there is much yet to be done.
“I know that there’s a lot of work I need to do — physically and mentally — to catch up to the collegiate level,” she said.
Stevenson said she is a player who is determined, is a team player and will work hard no matter what.
“I’m hoping that’s what they see in me when I first step on the practice field,” she said.
Her coach at Copperas Cove, Chelsea Spoor, agreed with what Stevenson said.
Spoor, who recently accepted the coaching job at Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi, said Stevenson was a varsity starter since her freshman year, and she was captain of the team in her junior and senior years.
“She was a good, natural leader,” Spoor said. “I didn’t have to ever really pull it out of her.”
Even though she is now in Corpus Christi, Spoor said Stevenson will be missed.
“Not very often (do) you get a kid like that,” she said.
The former CCHS midfielder will study kinesiology at Angelo State.
