The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Transfer Center will be closed to the public from April 14-20. It will reopen on April 21.
Repairs are due to damage from Winter Storm Uri in February, the city said in a news release.
Residential and commercial collections will not be affected by the closure and will run as scheduled, the release said.
