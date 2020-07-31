Maintenance to the crane of the solid waste transfer station in Copperas Cove will cause it to be closed for parts of two days next week.
The transfer station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116, will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, and it will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from city spokesman Kevin Keller.
The maintenance will not affect residential and commercial collection, the release said.
Questions can be directed to the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242 or Larry Scott Jr., director of Solid Waste, at lscott@copperascovetx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.