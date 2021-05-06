COPPERAS COVE — Following a lengthy review of the city’s response to Winter Storm Uri, Copperas Cove staff presented the city council this week with lessons learned from the storm.
One of the common themes throughout the presentation was the city being unprepared with staffing rotations for the duration of the storm that lasted from Feb. 14 through Feb. 21.
As a result, some staff members, including the emergency management coordinator, the director of communications, the public works director and the city manager worked nonstop without a break.
The city also did not have a contingency plan heading into the storm for other staff members to link into the city’s communications system to answer or return voicemails of people asking questions.
Also during the storm, the city experienced a loss of water to residents on the Mountaintop Pressure Plane. The loss of water was partially due to a loss of power at the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District 1 treatment plant.
Copperas Cove Public Works Director Scott Osburn also said some of it falls back on the city, however. Osburn told the council that the combination of failures, including the city’s loss of its 20-inch water line from one of its pump stations, was a “perfect storm” that led to the loss of water.
Osburn said when WCID’s plant regained power, it had to recycle the water and get it treated, which diminished the capacity to push to the cities.
“From a supply perspective, we were receiving enough to keep the majority of the system charged,” Osburn said. “... One of the biggest constraints is because we lost electricity at the Taylor Mountain Pump Station.
“The way the Mountaintop Pressure Plane is set up, we can feed water into that from two different angles. Taylor Mountain is the primary feed to Mountaintop. We lost that power there, lost those pumps, (and) could not get water there. The other way is through the mountain top, where basically we pump up, that gravity feeds to a smaller tank up there and then presses out into the rest of the system.
“Problem is, as it was gravity-feeding over there, that tank started to freeze. So at that point, we did not have enough supply up there as far as maintaining that pressure plane.”
Power failures at other city buildings also diminished the city’s ability to serve its residents in a variety of capacities.
As a result, City Manager Ryan Haverlah told the council to expect to see during the budget process the city requesting to purchase several generators and the necessary connections to help keep services running in the event of another loss of power.
To view the entire report, go to https://bit.ly/3eXHyED. To view the council meeting in its entirety and to see what else was discussed during the storm review, go to the city’s YouTube page.
