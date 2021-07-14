A portion of East Avenue D in Copperas Cove will be closed for repairs from 8 a.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday.
The portion of the road — 100 block of East Avenue D — is being repaired due to damage it sustained from a second water main break in just over a week.
The water line that broke on Saturday evening was different from the one that broke on July 1 in the same area, city spokesman Kevin Keller said Tuesday.
“A detour will be established around the area by way of S. 2nd Street, E Avenue E, and S. Main Street,” Keller said in a news release.
It is the same detour that was set up when the first water main break caused significant damage to the road.
