COPPERAS COVE — Though summer break is in full swing, the learning continues at many schools with summer camps available for those who want to extend their knowledge. It is no different in Copperas Cove, where hundreds of students are participating in dozens of camps.
Incoming third- through fifth-graders drew biodomes on Wednesday as they learned about horticultural topics in Plants 101, and incoming fourth- and fifth-graders re-told the story of Little Red Riding Hood in Reader’s Theater.
“Me and my mom usually like to plant stuff and sometimes I plant stuff,” said Krystalyn Bell, an incoming fourth-grader at Clements/Parsons Elementary in Copperas Cove. “I feel like I have a connection with them.”
During the weeklong course, the students also planted morning glories that will likely bloom in another week or so.
In Reader’s Theater, the students, full of energy, acted with gusto.
“I love reading, which is what made me jump on the opportunity to teach Reader’s Theater,” said Adrian White, a fourth-grade teacher at House Creek Elementary. “I’m so extra if you talk to my students — apparently that’s one of their quotes for me (that) I’m so extra. I can’t just read a story; I have to bring it to life. I have to tell them (to) imagine if they were doing it.”
Most camps in Copperas Cove continue through Friday and resume with new students next week, but some camps have differing schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.