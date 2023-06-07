COPPERAS COVE — Though summer break is in full swing, the learning continues at many schools with summer camps available for those who want to extend their knowledge. It is no different in Copperas Cove, where hundreds of students are participating in dozens of camps.

Incoming third- through fifth-graders drew biodomes on Wednesday as they learned about horticultural topics in Plants 101, and incoming fourth- and fifth-graders re-told the story of Little Red Riding Hood in Reader’s Theater.

