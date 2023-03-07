COPPERAS COVE — In a demonstration of community service, students from Copperas Cove ISD held a book drive in February and collected more than 1,700 books for the Copperas Cove Retired Teacher’s Association.
The goal was set at 800, however, Cove students knew they could do better. The association collects books and distributes them to kindergarten students within Copperas Cove ISD during the month of April.
