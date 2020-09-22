COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of students at Copperas Cove’s House Creek Elementary School wore green Tuesday morning as they started their day writing about a nice deed they have done for someone or something another person has done nice to them.
The green pieces of paper on which they wrote their acts of kindness were rolled and attached to others to make a “chain” that will be hung in the hallway from the main entrance of the school.
With September being Suicide Prevention Month, the chain links are part of the school’s “Start With Hello” campaign.
Amy Simpson, the school’s counselor said the purpose of the campaign is to help kids recognize that including others changes the school community.
It encourages the students to reach out and say “hello” to others who may be eating by themselves or playing at recess by themselves.
“That’s how you can start a conversation — simply by starting with ‘Hello,’” Simpson said.
In Vanessa Blomquist’s fourth grade classroom, student Christian Guerrero explained what he wrote on his chain link.
“I was saying something we should say more often — we should say “thank you” more often,” he said. “And I also said once I helped out one of my friends when they dropped some stuff.”
Guerrero said he feels like when someone says “hello” to someone else it makes their day happy, because they feel like they’re included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.