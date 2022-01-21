COPPERAS COVE — After being in closed session for more than four hours Thursday afternoon, the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees unanimously voted to extend the contract of Superintendent Joe Burns by another year.
The vote was 6-0 with Trustee Mike Wilburn not present due to a previously planned vacation.
Since Burns’ contract is a five-year term, the board can only extend it by a year at a time when his evaluation comes up. Now, he will be under contract with the district until 2027.
Burns has been with Copperas Cove ISD since 2012. Cove ISD has more 8,000 students and 714 teachers, according to the district.
The school board held the special meeting Thursday afternoon to conduct Burns’ annual evaluation.
After voting to extend his contract, all board members had glowing remarks about the superintendent.
Many of the trustees referred to Burns as a leader.
“Well, Dr. Burns has some of the greatest community relations. I would say he has a heart for our kids,” said Trustee Shameria Ann Davis. “And he’s pretty much a sound leader in his decision-making and how we manage our district.”
Trustee Jeff Gorres, who made the motion to extend the contract, said Burns walks the walk.
“Bottom line is, you know, a lot of folks speak a good game. He executes,” Gorres said. “It’s our students first, and it’s very evident.”
Gorres pinpointed the district’s scores in the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness practicums in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite many of the district’s scores being lower in 2021 than in 2019 when compared across the district, Copperas Cove students outperformed other students statewide in 15 of the 17 assessed areas in 2021.
Due to virtual learning, some scores fell off. Accordingly, across the district scores were lower in 11 of the 17 areas in 2021 than they were in 2019. Of the other six areas, scores were equal to their 2019 level in three of them, meaning three saw an increase.
Trustee John Gallen also pointed to the STAAR scores as a specific example for how he felt about Burns.
“Under his leadership over the past two years, we’ve weathered the COVID storm,” Gallen said. “Even though the bubble hasn’t burst yet; it’s still here with us. But we have accomplished things in the past two years that you wouldn’t have thought could have been accomplished and due to his leadership.”
Dr. Karen Harrison, the board secretary, said Burns displays servant leadership.
“He always puts students first, but he puts staff first as well,” Harrison said. “I think he’s a leader and a person that we all would like to emulate and be like him.”
Putting the staff first is something that Burns has mentioned previously on multiple occasions when he has said he refuses to take a pay raise unless all employees in the district get a raise as well.
Board President Joan Manning said Burns even refused to take a pay raise in his first three years as superintendent, despite the board giving raises to the employees during that time.
Currently, Burns receives an annual salary of $183,340.
Manning also said that Burns came at a “very important time” for the district.
“We appreciate him so much and what he’s done for our community and how he shows his care and concern for each member of the community, including of course, all of our students and our staff, all of our employees,” Manning said. “He loves them all.”
Board Vice President Inez Faison said Burns’ leadership is worthy of emulation.
“I think this district is enormously blessed for having him as our leader and working hard,” Faison said. “And he works hard every day to get the job done and take care of the kids that we have here, and he believes — truly believes — that all kids deserve an education no matter what background (or) economic level you are at the Copperas Cove Independent School District.”
