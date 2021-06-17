A shortage of lifeguards in Copperas Cove is causing the closure of South Park Pool, 2602 Dennis St., beginning on Saturday. It will be closed until further notice.
Swim lessons will not be affected by the South Park closure and will remain as scheduled, the city announced on Thursday.
The pool at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, will remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The City Park pool will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance.
After-hours pool parties for both locations may still be scheduled by visiting the Parks & Recreation office at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, the city said.
Anyone seeking employment as a lifeguard for the city is encouraged to apply online by going to the city’s website at: https://copperascove.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Certification opportunities are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.