Both books written by Shawntae Sneed, a teacher’s aide in Copperas Cove Independent School District, were divinely inspired, the author said earlier this week.
After starting work on both last year, Sneed recently published “Igniting Your Inner Fire: Activation to a Greater Destination” and “You Are a Work in Progress: 21 Days of Personal Power and Joyful Journaling.”
According to Amazon, both books were independently published.
Sneed had been interested in writing for most of her life, beginning with poetry and then journaling.
She said it was while looking at books at a store that her daughter spoke a bit of a prophetic word over her.
“She said it very vividly,” Sneed said. “She said, ‘One day your book is going to be on the shelf.’”
At the time, she had never thought about writing a book.
“God used her to speak those words into me,” Sneed said. “I didn’t think about it, and then in January 2020, God gave me the title of my book, ‘Igniting Your Inner Fire.’”
The book is a memoir of Sneed’s life.
“It takes the reader through a faith-based journey of how to overcome every obstacle in their life by faith,” Sneed said.
It is a book about how Sneed overcame a lot of things in her life, including illness, church hurt and problems with her marriage.
“It is just a really inspirational faith tool that will teach the reader how to overcome life obstacles,” she said.
While writing “Igniting Your Inner Fire,” Sneed said God gave her the title for the second book, “You Are a Work in Progress.”
It is a 21-day personal journal where the reader will go through 21 days of positivity and how to progress in life.
She even has a section in the book specifically focused on joy.
“The way to experience joy is to read joyful material, to write about joyful things and to meditate on things that have brought you joy before or will bring you joy,” Sneed said.
The book also includes health and wellness tips.
Both books can be purchased on Amazon. There is also a link to purchase “Igniting Your Inner Fire” on her Facebook page called Author Shawntae “Worth It” Sneed.
